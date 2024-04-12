Clashes Erupt In Coimbatore As BJP And DMK Supporters Clash Over Election Campaign Timing

In a troubling incident in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, at least seven individuals sustained injuries as clashes erupted between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The confrontation stemmed from a dispute over the timing of BJP candidate K Annamalai's election campaign.

Tensions flared on Thursday night when DMK members raised objections to Annamalai's campaign extending beyond the permitted 10 pm limit. This disagreement quickly escalated into a physical altercation, involving a significant crowd and causing chaos in the area.

Prompt police intervention managed to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation. However, one person injured in the clash required hospitalization. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances and hold those responsible accountable.

K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP state chief, is vying for the Coimbatore seat in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the DMK has fielded former Coimbatore Mayor Ganapathi Rajkumar as the candidate for the Opposition-led INDIA bloc.

The clash underscores the heightened tensions and rivalries surrounding the electoral process, highlighting the need for maintaining peace and order during campaigning activities. It also emphasizes the importance of adherence to electoral regulations to prevent such confrontations and ensure a peaceful democratic process.