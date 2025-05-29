Cleanliness our top priority: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, ayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a real-time tracking portal and mobile app of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles to further accelerate the cleanliness drive and bring more transparency to the Urban Local Bodies Department. With this digital initiative, accurate information about vehicles and manpower involved in garbage collection in municipal corporations, municipalities, and municipal councils will be available online based on live location. Every citizen will be able to track garbage collection vehicles operating in their area. This move will also ensure regular garbage pickup from every household. Currently, 37 ULBs are live on this portal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister chaired an important meeting with District Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) and Commissioners Municipal Corporation (CMCs) on Wednesday. Urban Local Bodies Minister, Sh. Vipul Goel was also present. Various ongoing projects under the Urban Local Bodies Department were reviewed during the meeting.

Issuing strict directives on legacy waste in cities, the Chief Minister emphasized that special attention should be paid to cleanliness. No heaps of garbage should be visible in any city. The government’s goal is to make cities clean. Therefore, all officials must work responsibly. Cleanliness is our first priority, he said.

Issuing directions regarding the strengthening of roads in local bodies, the Chief Minister said that road improvement works must be completed within the stipulated time. No potholes should be present on any road. Concerned officers should monitor the repair works.

Accelerate the pace of road repair and re-carpeting, and complete all renovation work by June 15, directed the Chief Minister.