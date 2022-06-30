CM KCR greets people on the Bonalu festival

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Bonalu is conducted as a State festival during Ashadam and Sravana months every year in Telangana. He said that Telangana Government accorded due respect to the traditions and Cultures of all sections of people.

On the occasion of the State Festival - Bonalu, the Chief Minister has extended greetings to the Telangana people.

The Bonalu festivities started with the presentation of Bonam to Jagadambika Ammavaaru at Golkonda today. CM KCR said that Bonalu festival is a reflection of Telangana's unique culture, diversified living and worship to Nature and the Environment. He Prayed to the Goddess for the health and happiness of all state people.