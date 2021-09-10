CM Kejriwal organizes live grand Ganesh pooja today, live telecast from 7pm

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMA) has publicly banned Ganesh celebrations amid fears of a third wave of Corona. In view of this, the Delhi government has decided to organize Ganesh Pujan program for two crore people of Delhi. The program will be telecast live on all channels at 7.00 pm just like the Diwali Puja program. The entire cabinet of the Delhi government will be present during the program. Along with this, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and singer Suresh Wadekar will also perform here.

The purpose of the Delhi government behind this event is that all the people of Delhi should worship together and avoid coming out so that the spread of corona can be stopped. Along with this, the government wants that when parents worship with their children, then religious and patriotic feelings will be instilled in them.This puja will start from 7 pm onwards.

Appealing to the people, the Chief Minister said that, I request everyone to tell their children about the golden history of Ganesh Chaturthi in India. Under British rule, Indians could not celebrate any festival publicly. Then Bal Gangadhar Tilak appeared in that period and he started celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi publicly from Pune.

CM told that this work of Bal Gangadhar Tilak later became a movement and Ganeshotsav played an important role in the independence of the country. Ganesh Chaturthi instilled the feeling of patriotism among the people. We should help inculcate patriotism and spirituality in our children.