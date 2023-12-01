CM launches LAccMI bus service in Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: Further extending its affordable bus service to remote areas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the LAccMI scheme in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district. Launching the programme through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Naveen said LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district. “It will also transform our rural transport system,” he added. Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme was first launched in Malkangiri district in October.

Noting that communication is the engine of development, Naveen said, ‘’The service will connect children to schools and colleges, farmers to markets and will also help to take patients to hospitals.’’ He said women, students and persons with disabilities will pay Rs 5 bus fare for travelling from their villages to block headquarters. The Chief Minister said all his government’s schemes like LAccMI, Ama Bank and others were launched keeping in view the demands and requirements of people. ‘’Your village has now been included in the LAccMI Yojana transit and transport system. This will strengthen the social relations in the rural areas as well as the economy,’’ the Chief Minister said.

In the first phase, 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district. Naveen said he has accorded special attention to Nabarangpur district and now a lot of work is going on for infrastructure development in the districts.