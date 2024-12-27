CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of New Year, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday released both desktop and wall-hanging calendars pub-lished by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The calendars, with photographs of Lord Jagannath, were released at a sim-ple function here attended by Majhi, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee among others.

The desktop calendar features pictures and sand art created by various artists from the State. Similarly, the seven-page wall calendar, which has pictures of Lord Jagannath on the chariot, will be available for sale to devotees at the temple information centres in Puri and Bhubaneswar from January 1, 2025.