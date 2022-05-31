CM Naveen Patnaik highlights State's 5T governance model to motivate visiting IAS trainees

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has encouraged the Civil Service probationers to follow the ideals and dreams of our founding fathers and strive to achieve excellence in jobs and serve the nation with pride.

As many as 181 IAS probationers and two probationers from the Royal Bhutan Civil Service, led by Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, LBSNAA, are on a four-day study tour to Odisha as part of their Bharat Darshan programme conducted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Welcoming the officers, he said, 'You are all entering a crucial phase of your life. The country has great expectations from young officers.'

Focussing on 5T transformative model of governance, the CM said,"Odisha is fast emerging as a leading State in many fields. We have adopted a transformative governance model built on the principles of transparency, team work, technology and time."

"We have transformative initiatives across varied sectors, like rural development, housing, skill development, sports, industrial development, mining, tourism, heritage conservation, road development, and many others," he specified.

Patnaik said,"Odisha was once known for poverty and disasters like cyclones. Today, we are recognised as a role model for disaster management across the world. We are a food surplus State and doubled farmers' income in the last decade. There is rapid reduction in poverty in the State."

Under the Mission Shakti, he said, 60 lakh women have been empowered who have become part of a movement to bring about socio-economic change in rural areas.

Through the Kalia scheme, we have been able to directly transfer money into the accounts of farmers, including small and marginal, he added.

"With Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana", he said, "we have walked an extra mile and given health assurance to our citizens. While the health infrastructure has undergone a major upgradation, the transformation of high schools under 5T programme will bring a generational change in students."

Coming to drinking water provision, he said that Puri has become the first city in the country with drink from tap facility and now this mission is being taken to other towns in the State.

The CM felicitated Rastogiand presented her a memento representing State's maritime glory. She presented a memento to him.

In his address, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said Odisha is one of the fastest growing States and also best managed in finances.

A probationer of Chhattisgarh cadre Jayant shared his experience of the Bharat Darshan tour. The Chief Secretary, Director-General of Gopabandhu Academy Administration Ranjana Chopra and Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance, were present along with senior officers of the government.

Later the probationers proceeded to Konark and Puri to see cultural heritage and architectural marvels of the Odisha temples and have darshan of Lord Jagannath at Puri.

They will visit Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Balasore districts and have a first-hand experience of welfare programmes, and development and livelihood schemes launched by the State.

The probationers will also get an exposure to the State government's success in disaster management. The collectors will be planning a comprehensive programme to showcase the 5T transformational initiatives of the government.