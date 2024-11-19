Coal India wins prestigious Green World Environment Award

New Delhi: Government-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has been conferred with the esteemed Green World Environment Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category along with the distinguished title of Green World Ambassador.

As per the statement issued by the Ministry of Coal, this prestigious international award has been given to CIL for exemplary work in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR) under which it took up the Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojna for permanent curative treatment of more than 600 Thalassemia patients through stem cell transplant also known as Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT).

CIL, in 2017 became the first public sector undertaking to take up the CSR project for curative treatment of Thalassemia through BMT operations across the country. Under this scheme, financial assistance up to Rs.10 lakh is provided by CIL for the BMT. As of now, 17 prominent hospitals across India are partners for this Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojna.

CIL’s Director (Personnel) Vinay Ranjan received the Green World Awards 2024 during a presentation ceremony at The Orangery, Kensington Palace, London on 18th November, 24.

The award was given by The Green Organization, which began in 1994 and is an independent, non-political, non-profit environment group, dedicated to recognizing, rewarding and promoting environmental best practices and CSR around the world.

CIL, living up to its Corporate Citizenship role, is one of the largest spenders in the country under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Coal India as a corporate entity contributes to the country’s social development apart from its core role as an energy provider, the Coal Ministry said.

CIL produces over 80 per cent of India’s overall coal and contributes to 70 per cent of the total coal-based power generation in the country. The company contributes to 55 per cent of total power generation and meets 40 per cent of the primary commercial energy requirements of the country.

CIL has also adopted multiple measures to improve the environment, such as expanding green cover over its mined-out areas, creating eco-parks and tourism spots, and providing mine water to lakhs of villagers for domestic and agricultural use, the official statement added.



