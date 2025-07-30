Cochin Shipyard Advances Maritime Sustainability with Industry 4.0-Ready Plate Cutting Machine

New Delhi: India’s maritime sector witnessed a strategic leap forward as Cochin Shipyard Limited commenced operations of its newly inaugurated Industry 4.0-ready plate cutting machine, aligning with the country’s broader vision for digital transformation in shipping infrastructure.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed in the Rajya Sabha that the cutting-edge machine is now functional, marking a significant step towards automation and precision manufacturing in shipbuilding.

This response was provided to a question raised by Dr. K. Laxman, Dr. Kavita Patidar, Narayana Koragappa, and Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Ministry has launched the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), a phased initiative aimed at decarbonising tugboat operations at major Indian ports. Under this programme, traditional diesel-fueled harbour tugs will be gradually replaced with hybrid and fully electric tugs to reduce environmental impact and improve fuel efficiency.

To support domestic shipbuilding, the government amended the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy in August 2023. The revised policy provides flat financial support of 30% for vessels powered by green fuels such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen fuel cells. Vessels with fully electric or hybrid propulsion are eligible for a flat 20% financial assistance.

In line with these reforms, the Harit Nauka guidelines were introduced to promote eco-friendly technologies in inland waterway vessels. These measures are part of India's broader maritime decarbonization strategy, which aims to increase the share of green vessels in the national fleet while fostering sustainable innovation in ship construction.

The government's comprehensive efforts highlight a transformative shift toward cleaner, smarter, and more resilient maritime operations.