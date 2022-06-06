College employees strongly oppose 7th pay base of govt

Jharsuguda: College employees of Jharsuguda district came together to oppose the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission of government of Odisha. The meeting was organised at Katapali Kalyan Mandap where demonstrators, librarians, PET, laboratry assistants and class four employees participated in discussions under the presidentship of Dharitri Patel, who is also the president of college association of 488 and 662 categories.

The association demands the Central scales. Any modifications is likely to create panic among the employees. The earlier notification which was published on January 11, but recently the new draconian notification published by the State government is not only injustice to the employees, but will create much confusion. Hence the association rejected the notification.

The association blamed the leadership of joint coordination committee and requested the Chief Minister, Higher Education minister, Mass Education minister and Chief Secretary of the State to render justice to sufferers.

The meeting was attended by secretary of the association Binaknanda Pradhan, joint secretary Atyula Pradhan, cashier Lokesh Sahu, Bijay Kumar Badhai, district coordinator Deabanda Patel, Churamani Khersel,Ananta Ram Misha, Ramesh Chandra Patel requested the government to render justice to the employees.