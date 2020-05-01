Compulsory to wear masks, violation costs Rs 1000 fine: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar has issued an order that wearing facial masks to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and workplaces with more than five people.

The masks and gloves used by any of the households and commercial establishments should be properly handed over to the waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary waste. Spitting, urinating and littering and any kind of related public nuisance is banned and will be considered as a public offence.

Any person or organization violating these regulations shall be proceeded against by competent authorities empowered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. For each violation, first-time offenders will be fined Rs 1000, and for second/subsequent offence, fine will be Rs 2,000. This orders will be effective from May 1st and continues to remain in force until further orders.





