Cong attacks Centre over LPG, fuel excise duty hike

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the Central government over its decision to increase petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices on Monday.

Terming PM Modi as the "inflation man", the Opposition party criticised BJP government's apathy as the move comes amidst Donald Trump's tariffs plunge stock markets to a new low after the stock market investors lost "Rs 19 lakh crore in one go".

"Wow Modi ji wow!! Compared to May 2014, the international ‍crude oil price has fallen by 41%, but instead of reducing the price of petrol and diesel, your plundering government has increased Rs 2- Rs 2 Central Excise Duty You must not have felt relieved to see big and small investors in the stock market losing Rs 19 lakh crore in one go due to their Kumbhakarani sleep on the tariff policy, so your government has come to rub salt to the wound!" Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun said in a post on X.

On LPG cylinder price hike, Kharge said, "There was a shortage of LPG gas cylinders, Modi ji… This time the whip of inflation also fell on the savings of the poor women of Ujjwala. Looting, extortion, fraud…all have become synonymous with the Modi government."

The Congress party's social media handle on X shared an old video of PM Modi opposing the price hike of LPG cylinders apparently during the UPA regime.

"The government increased the price of gas cylinder by 50 rupees. Narendra Modi opposed this and said that the government snatched away gas cylinders from the people," the party said in the post.

"'Inflation Man' Modi has given a big blow to the public in the form of inflation. Modi government has increased the price of domestic gas cylinder by Rs 50 directly. Narendra Modi has rubbed salt on the wounds of people suffering from inflation. Modi government's recovery continues...," it further said.

The Centre increased the price of LPG cylinders — both under the Ujjwala scheme and regular ones — by Rs 50, Union minister Hardeep Puri announced on Monday. It also increased excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, effective from Tuesday.