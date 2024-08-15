Congress Criticises Rahul Gandhi’s Seating at Red Fort Event

The Congress party voiced strong objections on Thursday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seated in the fifth row during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The party expressed discontent over what they perceive as a slight by the Narendra Modi government.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Gandhi was positioned in the second-last row, behind Indian Olympic medalists. This arrangement drew considerable attention, as it seemed to deviate from the usual protocol that assigns the LoP a front-row seat due to their rank, which is on par with a cabinet minister.

At the event, the front rows were occupied by key figures such as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah, and S. Jaishankar. Gandhi, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, was seen seated behind athletes including shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, and hockey players like Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the decision, accusing Prime Minister Modi of exhibiting a "petty mindset." In a video statement posted on X, Shrinate claimed that the seating arrangement was a deliberate attempt to undermine Gandhi. “It is futile to expect big things from small-minded people. Narendra Modi's decision to place Rahul Gandhi in the fifth row shows his frustration, but it won’t stop Gandhi from raising issues that matter to the people,” she said. Shrinate also accused the government of lacking respect for democratic norms and traditions.

Congress leader Vivek Tankha took to social media to express his dismay. “Why is MOD acting so petty? Rahul Gandhi, as LoP, should have been in the front row. The LoP is a rank higher than any cabinet minister. Rajnath Singh Ji, this kind of politicization of national functions is unacceptable,” Tankha wrote.

Government’s Explanation

In response to the criticism, Defence Ministry sources explained that the front rows were reserved to honour the Olympic medalists. However, Congress dismissed this justification as inadequate. “The Defence Ministry's excuse about honouring Olympians is foolish. While they deserve recognition, so do leaders like Vinesh Phogat. It’s clear that the seating arrangement was more about political maneuvering than honouring achievements,” Shrinate countered.

Historical Context

This year's Independence Day marked the first time since 2014 that a Leader of Opposition attended the celebrations at the Red Fort. Previous Congress performances in the 2014 and 2019 elections, which resulted in only 44 and 52 seats respectively, had not met the threshold required to appoint an LoP. The role demands a party secure at least 10 percent of the Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2024 elections, the Congress party, as part of the INDIA bloc, secured 99 seats, leading to Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as LoP. This seating controversy contrasts sharply with past practices. Under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, for instance, then LoP Sonia Gandhi was accorded a front-row seat.

The seating arrangement at the Red Fort has sparked a debate, indicating the ongoing political tensions.