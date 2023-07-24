Congress guarantee Gruha Jyoti; more than 1 cr have not applied

Bengaluru: One of the ambitious projects of the state government, Gruha Jyoti Yojana, has received a minimal response and the government is worried that half of the people have not applied even after 20 days have passed since the beginning of application submission.

More than 1 crore people in the state have not yet applied for free electricity. In this backdrop, the pressure has increased on BESCOM officials to apply. Therefore, BESCOM is going to start a special campaign to make more people apply. BESCO Mofficials have planned to go door to door and collect applications from applicants.

At the beginning of the implementation of the scheme, 6 lakh to 8 lakh people were applying every day. But since last one week there has been a negative response. Only around 1.5 to 2 lakhs limited applications received. Especially in the rural areas, people have not registered to the expected extent. Therefore, where there is a poor response, it has been thought of going door to door and registering.

Out of a total of 2.14 crore users, 1.16 crore have registered. Eskom has checked which category and area registration is low, after checking, they go door to door to apply in the area where the registration is low, or open a service center in a particular area and prepare for the registration process. Few Officials have planned to go home and register after getting the government’s

direction.