Congress indulging in vote-bank politics in Mizoram: BJP

Aizawl: The Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics in the state, while urging the party members to work for the welfare of the people.

Party spokesperson Lalremsangi Fanai while interacting with the media said that the BJP has always been committed to work for the welfare of the people of Mizoram.

Accusing the Congress of misleading the people by playing religious card ahead of the elections, she said that there was no threat to Mizo's religious belief and faith in the state. Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Fanai said that India has one of the most robust healthcare systems in the world.

"The BJP has transformed the country taking the nation to the path of development," Fanai said, while urging the people to not pay any heed to the comments of the Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Lunglei on Tuesday said that the BJP -- guided by the RSS -- has a long-term plan to destroy Indian culture, language and tradition and urged the people of Mizoram to reject the saffron party in the November 7 Assembly elections. The Congress leader said that the BJP also knows that if they come to Mizoram directly, the people of the state would reject them and that's why, they were trying to enter the state through their ally ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

The opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is also helping the BJP to enter the state, Rahul Gandhi said on the second day of his two-day campaign in the northeastern state.

Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 to elect 40 members of the state Legislative Assembly.