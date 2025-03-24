Congress’ mask has fallen off: Bommai

New Delhi: The Karnataka government is engaging in unconstitutional actions by granting a 4 per cent reservation to Muslims on a contract basis and it has no moral right to govern, and the entire administration must resign, demanded former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Monday, he sais the Supreme Court has already made it clear in the cases of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal that religion-based reservations are not allowed under the Constitution. However, the Karnataka Congress government is pushing for reservations based on religion, and that too on a contract basis. The Constitution does not provide any provision for granting reservations on a contract basis. How transparency can be maintained if 30 to 40 per cent of reservations are allotted arbitrarily?

Bommai slammed the Congress leadership, saying that opposition leader in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi constantly carries the Constitution in his hand, yet his own party government is acting against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s constitutional principles. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself admitted that there is no provision in the Constitution for providing reservations to Muslims and mentioned that the government plans to bring a constitutional amendment.

The MP also recalled how, before the elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused the BJP of planning to change the Constitution. However, it is the Congress government that has actually altered the fundamental objectives of the Constitution.

'Congress’ mask has fallen off

"Taking an oath on the Constitution and then working against it is not just unconstitutional but also an insult to Dr. BR Ambedkar’s ideals,” the former CM said.

He charged the Congress government of indulging in extreme appeasement politics, questioning whether it is fair for constitutional authorities to make decisions that could divide the country for the sake of appeasement.

He also attacked the Congress party’s history, stating that the party divided the nation for its rule at the time of independence, amended laws in the Shah Bano case just to retain power, and is now attempting to alter the Constitution itself. So, Rahul Gandhi has lost the moral right to hold the Constitution and wanted the Karnataka government resign immediately.

Honeytrap Case brings down Congress government

Regarding the alleged honeytrap scandal in Karnataka, Bommai claimed that political maneuvering has begun once again. The Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had stated in the Assembly that not just one but 48 individuals were affected by the honeytrap case, which is a serious matter.Rajanna had initially said he would file a complaint, but no complaint has been filed yet, and no investigation has taken place.

Bommai alleged that the Congress high command has intervened in the matter, and discussions have taken place between AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and CM Siddaramaiah to cover up the issue. But this case could bring serious trouble for the Congress party.

The BJP MP also criticized the current state of governance in Karnataka, saying that the Congress government has financially and morally weakened the state. The sooner this government is removed, the better it will be for Karnataka, he said.











