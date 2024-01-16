Live
- Confident of coalition partners sticking with DMK for 2024 LS polls: TN Minister
- India’s trade deficit may turn volatile due to Red Sea danger: Nomura
- Nellore YSRCP MP candidate meets Anganwadi workers, says will take their demands to CM
- Kalinga Cup: Chennaiyin FC win 2-0 to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
- 3.7 crore people came out of poverty in Bihar due to Nitish’s policies: Choudhary
- Delhi HC orders halt to unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin Dargah
- Resume flights from Adampur to Delhi: BJP leaders urge Scindia
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Japan beat Chile 2-0 to seal SF spot
- PM Modi inaugurates NASIN in Penukonda
- Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, TN ranked best states for startups
Just In
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, 30 others acquitted in 2017 Guj train obstruction case
An Ahmedabad court on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator Jignesh Mevani and 30 others in a case relating to allegedly obstructing a train amid a protest in 2017.
Ahmedabad: An Ahmedabad court on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator Jignesh Mevani and 30 others in a case relating to allegedly obstructing a train amid a protest in 2017.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P.N. Goswami acquitted all the accused, who included 13 women, giving them the benefit of doubt.
Mevani, currently the MLA from Vadgam, and the others were accused of organising and participating in a 'rail roko' demonstration, lasting around 20 minutes, at the Kalupur railway station amid a protest against the state government's policies.
The 2017 incident led to charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from their duties, and criminal conspiracy.
Additionally, they were indicted under Section 153 of the Railways Act, a statute concerning the endangerment of railway passenger safety through rash or negligent acts.
A session court had, in 2021 declined to discharge Mevani in this case.
This recent acquittal comes after another legal clearance for Mevani and six others last November in a case, filed in 2016, of alleged unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing damage to public property at the Income Tax crossroads in Ahmedabad.
The 2016 incident involved a demonstration, in support of sanitation workers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, allegedly organised without police permission, during which a police vehicle was reportedly vandalised.