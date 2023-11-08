Live
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
Just In
Congress never forgets to abuse me daily: Modi
PM claims his govt stopped Congress scams, used that money for free ration
Sidhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, alleging that it never forgets to abuse him. He claimed that the grand old party had also opposed the candidature of country’s first tribal woman, President Droupadi Murmu.
Addressing an election rally in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, “Congress never forgets to abuse me daily...It even opposed the election of the country’s first tribal woman President as it is only interested in the vote bank of tribals and not their welfare.”
Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption during its rule, PM Modi said after the BJP came to power at the Centre, its government stopped all scams and saved the money involved in it that helped in providing free ration to over 800 million poor people.
“When Congress was in power for 10 years (2004-2014) its government indulged in corruption, but after BJP came to power, it stopped all those scams and saved a lot of money and utilised it to provide free ration to over 800 million poor people during the Covid-19 period,” Modi said.
The PM also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, Rs 2.07 trillion were deposited into the bank accounts of farmers without any leakage and it was possible as corruption was stopped.
Calling himself a “sevak”, Modi said that he has worked with full dedication for almost 10 years. “Your sevak, Modi has worked with full dedication in the government that we have run for almost 10 years. In these 10 years, scams have stopped, the poor and middle class have saved money, and they have got more facilities...Under the BJP government, corruption worth lakhs of crores has stopped,” he said.