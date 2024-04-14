Congress' 'shahi parivar' spreading hatred among people, PM Modi says at rally in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again targeted the Congress, saying the party's 'shahi parivar' has been spreading hatred among the people.

Speaking at a rally in Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said "the Congress' 'shahi parivar' is threatening that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third term, the country will be destroyed".

"The Congress has been out of power for the last 10 years. They are spreading hatred among the people, and if the Congress keeps moving on with the same attitude, it will never come back to power again," PM Modi said.

Referring to the BJP's victory in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, PM Modi said that the results had surprised everyone in the country.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that he will end poverty in the country if voted to power at the Centre, PM Modi said the Wayanad MP was making a mockery of himself.

"Where did the Congress keep this jaadugar (magician) so far?" PM Modi wondered.

He slammed the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally to seek support for BJP's candidate in Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat, Darshan Singh Choudhary.

PM Modi further said: "The frustrated Congress' 'shahi parivar' has come out with a strategy of threatening the people. They are not able to digest the development the country has witnessed in the last 10 years. That is why their frustration is coming out."

This was PM Modi's third visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last one week.

During his address, PM Modi also talked about the BJP election manifesto and said that he has promised to provide 3 crore homes to the underprivileged people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

PM Modi said that his government has already started working on the 'Janman' scheme for the tribal communities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also said that the Congress has disrespected BR Ambedkar. April 14 is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

"Today is Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary and his birthplace (Mhow) is not very far from here. The Congress has disrespected him too," he added.

BJP has been retaining the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat since 2014.

This time, the party has fielded a fresh face -- Darshan Singh Choudhary -- against Congress' Sanjay Sharma.