'Congress’ Shehzada insulting maharajas'

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ of the BJP in Belgaum and Chikkodi parliamentary constituencies on Sunday, Modi said: “The statement given by Shehzada was to appease a section of people and that at the same time, he (Rahul Gandhi) remained tightlipped about the atrocities of Aurangzeb in the past.”

"The Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is not aware of the contributions of the family of Mysuru Maharajas which is proudly remembered by the countrymen even today for its contributions," Modi said. "It is unfortunate that he is involved in abusing Rajas and Maharajas but never recalled the atrocities perpetrated by the Mughal rulers, who destroyed and desecrated many temples,'' he added.

"Congress' Shehzada has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the Prime Minister said.

He also continued his attack against the Congress on the "inheritance tax" issue and targeted the party's government in Karnataka on law & order issue.

The BJP is working on increasing the assets of the people, but Congress' Shahzada and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), both are announcing that if they come to power, they will do the 'X-ray' of the country, Modi said.

"They will x-ray your property, bank lockers, lands, vehicles, also 'Streedhan' and ornaments of women, gold, the Mangalsutra. These people will raid every house and capture your assets. After capturing they are talking about redistributing it, they want it to give it to their loved vote bank will you allow this loot to happen?" he asked.

Citing the recent murder of a Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, at her college premises that created "sensation" in the country, Modi said, the family sought action, but Congress government gave priority to appeasement. "For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value, they think only about their vote bank."

Even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru's cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast initially. "Why are you -- Congress -- lying to the people of the country, if you can't, leave and go home," Modi said.