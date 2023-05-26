Congress To Organize Press Conferences In 35 Cities To Showcase The "Failures" Of Modi Government

In order to draw attention to the "failures" of the Narendra Modi administration during the past nine years, the Congress said on Friday that it would host press conferences in 35 cities over the next days. The titles of the press conferences are "Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal" (nine years, nine questions).

There will be up to 29 press conferences on Saturday, including those from Congress general secretary Ajay Maken in Guwahati, Pawan Khera in Dharamshala, Supriya Shrinate in Thiruvananthapuram, Imran Pratapgarhi in Srinagar, Gourav Vallabh in Nagpur, Kanhaiya Kumar in Hyderabad, Vaibhav Walia in Indore, and Vineet Punia in Agra.

There will be three news conferences on May 28. One will be held in Kolkata by Saptagiri Ullka, in Pune by Wing Commander (ret.) Anuma Acharya, and in Jodhpur by Alka Lamba. On May 29, the party will also host two press conferences, one in Mumbai by senior party leader P Chidambaram and one in Bengaluru by Manish Tewari.

However, the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on nine different topics, from national security to social peace to growing prices and unemployment, as he completed nine years in government, and demanded his apology for what it called a "betrayal" of the people.

Furthermore, the opposition party published a brochure titled "Nau saal, Nau sawaal" and demanded that the government declare this day "Maafi Diwas." The party plans to ask Modi nine questions because he became prime minister on this day nine years ago, according to the statement.