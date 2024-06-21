Consistency is the key when practising yoga's versatile aspects: WHO

New Delhi: Whether for fitness, stress relief, or holistic wellness, consistency is key when practising yoga's versatile aspects, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Friday.



Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said in a statement that yoga means "to unite", symbolising the harmony between body and consciousness.

“Research highlights yoga’s mental and physical health benefits -- stress reduction, anxiety relief via deep⁠-breathing and mindfulness, ⁠adjunct therapy for depression management, ⁠lower back pain relief by improving spinal flexibility and core strength, and ⁠enhanced overall quality of life,” she noted.

Stressing on maintaining consistency when practising yoga, she said that on this International Day of Yoga, “let us commit to incorporating this ancient practice into our daily lives”.

Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. Developing mind-body awareness enables resolving imbalances at their source for long-term well-being, she said.

“Yoga also nurtures self-control, mindfulness, and experiential learning in self-awareness techniques, therapeutic approaches, and assessment abilities. In our stress-laden world, yoga provides a holistic stress-reduction approach, offering tools to overcome inner turmoil and restore balance and serenity,” Wazed emphasised.

Meanwhile, people across the world celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while celebrating the event in Srinagar, said that last year, representatives from 130 countries participated in the yoga celebrations in the US.

“I am happy that over 100 institutions have received world recognition for imparting the training of yoga," the Prime Minister said.