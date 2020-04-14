Coronavirus in India: PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3

Lockdown in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation over the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has lauded the people for supporting the government in protecting the country by following the lockdown strictly. "India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, " Modi said. He said, that the people have suffered a lot in this 21-day lockdown and worked like a soldier to contain the virus from spreading.

Social distancing and lockdown has helped the nation. It has cost us economically But it not bigger than the lives of our people. India's holistic, integrated approach has helped control the virus' spread. The situation would have been disastrous otherwise. However, he expressed happiness over the less number of cases in the country compared to other countries.

PM Modi said that keeping everything into account, the lockdown will be extended till May 3. He urged everyone to be disciplined likewise we have done all these days. He hinted about the relaxation to some sectors after April 20.

He advised the states to be on their toes to take measures to curb the spread of virus in the areas where they can turn into hotspot. It is is necessary to tighten the lockdown strongly for next three weeks. The full guidelines would be released to this extent on Wednesday.

