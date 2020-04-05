Coronavirus Live Updates: Death toll in India crosses 100, cases at 4067, 291 cured

Coronavirus Pandemic in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens of India to switch off the lights and light up lamps, candles or mobile torches for nine minutes at 9PM today to display the country's collective resolve to defeat novel Coronavirus.
Coronavirus death toll India reached to 100 and 4067 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country as on Wednesday. 291 cases are either Cured, Discharged or Migrated.
Over 1000 positive cases traced to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
Healt ministry reveals that 83% of COVID-19 patients are aged below 60Yrs. Meanwhile, ICMR issues advisory to start rapid antibody-based blood tests in cluster zones and large migration gatherings/evacuee centres.
Around the world, more than 11,36,851 people have been confirmed to have the virus. More than 62,955 people have died.
The United States has the most confirmed cases globally at over 2,73,808. More than 7,000 people have died in the US.
A further 809 people died in Spain on Saturday, bringing the total there to 11,744 deaths.
Live Updates
- 6 April 2020 4:52 AM GMT
Coronavirus updates from Nellore
A record assistant from the Collectorate also visited Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi who spent there for 3 days from March 11 to 13 and the officials have shifted him to the isolation ward for observation
- 6 April 2020 4:44 AM GMT
Himachal Pradesh: 18 people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been brought from Paonta Sahib to Medical College in Nahan, Sirmaur where their samples will be collected for test&sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital, Shimla.
- 5 April 2020 5:18 PM GMT
Pictures: Indian Army lights candles, diyas responding to PMs call
On PM’s appeal to the nation, Indian Army lit candles&diyas at forward locations on Line of Control. Army stands united with 130 crore Indians who are united through a common resolve to fight against #COVID19: PRO Udhampur, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/pKZCMzwOZO— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- 5 April 2020 5:05 PM GMT
Watch: Lights out visuals from a society in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu: Residents of a society in Chennai Central have turned off lights of their houses, following the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/c1O7oU0ewf— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
- 5 April 2020 4:44 PM GMT
Aerial View of Hyderabad during 9 Minute 9 Baje
Aerial View of Hyderabad during #9Minute9baje #9MinutesForIndia #9MinuteLightUp #9MinuteDiwali pic.twitter.com/wAa05pAeTZ— The Hans India (@TheHansIndiaWeb) April 5, 2020
- 5 April 2020 4:27 PM GMT
Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swatmanandendra Swami lighting lamps responding to the PM's call for a collective resolve to fight the pandemic on Sunday.