Coronavirus takes 100 lives in Agra, no early respite in sight

Coronavirus in Agra: Agra reported its 100th Covid-19 death on Saturday, while the total number of cases shot to 1,851 with 37 fresh additions to the tally till Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have scaled up testing in hot zones. A total of 87 teams surveyed homes while 23 camps were held in different localities in the last 24 hours.

Between March and June, a total of 22,751 samples were tested out of which 428 were found to be positive, while in July the number of samples was 28,008, of which 677 were found positive. Health officials claim that an examination of the available data suggests things were under control and there was no need for alarm.

The district health authorities said the medical infrastructure had been streamlined and the response time significantly reduced to address critical cases. The local S.N. Medical College was fully equipped with required doses of medicines and adequate support services.

Meanwhile, the IMA secretariat released a detailed tariff plan for home quarantine facilities which would be available for as low as Rs 600 a day. IMA secretary Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi said: "A large number of people with affordability would be provided professional services at their homes if the guidelines were followed. A 10-day package would cost Rs 600. If necessary it could be extended by another week."

On Saturday, local BJP legislator Yogendra Upadhyaya was home quarantined in his Lucknow residence after his Covid-19 test report came positive. Earlier his wife and two sons were admitted to a private hospital here after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

A fortnight ago, the MLA was appointed as the chief whip of the party by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A warm welcome was accorded to him by his admirers when he returned with a fleet of vehicles in a procession to Agra.

On the other, keeping in view the Raksha Bandhan festival, the Agra District Magistrate late Saturday evening permitted the opening of Halwai shops on Sunday to prepare sweets which would be available for sale from early Monday morning.

Shishir Bhagat, vice president of the Vyapar Mandal Association welcomed the decision and expressed confidence that all members would strictly follow the guidelines relating to social distancing, masks and sanitisation.

The 55-hour weekend lockdown is in force in the state and will continue till 5 a.m. Monday.