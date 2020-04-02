Coronavirus War: Pune Start-Up To Develop Low-Cost Ventilators

A start-up company in Pune announced that it is developing low-cost ventilators to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of the firm, NOCCA Robotics, told the media that the objective of the company is to build a portable ventilator.





Maharashtra: Engineers at NOCCA Robotics Pvt. Ltd., a start-up in Pune are developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight #coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NOCCA Robotics says, "Our objective is to build a portable ventilator." pic.twitter.com/LHdRmkLbrq — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Kurele said that ventilator is being developed by his firm will cost less than Rs.50,000. He added that it is not a full-fledged ventilator, but has features specifically designed for patients of COVID-19.The chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra had also announced that his firm was working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask Ventilator. The corporate giant's manufacture of ventilators would augment their supply to ICUs which are in sore need of the life-savers.





This could be a game changer in quickly providing large numbers of low cost life savers, particularly when ICU ventilators are still scarce. https://t.co/SiR2mIwycy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

Mahindra posted a tweet on Tuesday saying that his company was making an effort double respirator which would help immensely in the recovery stage of COVID-19. The respirator developed by the Mahindra team included several features in the respirator such as variability controls, sensors and emergency shut off based on the advice of specialists, according to the industry list. He added that work on the packaging is on.





Update on the affordable Respirator which we hope will be invaluable in early & recovery stages of the illness.The team's included several features such as variability controls, sensors & emergency shut-off based on advice from https://t.co/fPKr78ETvb on the packaging continues.. pic.twitter.com/jMnhf2VwDs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 31, 2020

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had also announced the assembling of face shields which are particularly helpful for health workers in their Kandivali plant in Mumbai. Mahindra thanked associates, Ford Motors for providing the design. He added that the design and assembling is a simple operation and also asked those interested in making them to contact his team members.





Assembly of Face shields (particularly for health workers) started in our Kandivali, Mumbai plant today. It's a very simple design and operation. Anyone who would also like to make them can contact @shi_joshi The requirement is enormous. @GoenkaPk @manojchugh pic.twitter.com/NKET85RYKj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2020



