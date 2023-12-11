Countdown to select new Madhya Pradesh CM begins as observes reach BJP office

Bhopal: The countdown for the selection of the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh began on Monday as the BJP's central observers reached the state.

The decision on whether the BJP will retain the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or replace him is likely to be taken by the evening.

Three observers - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head Dr K Lakshman and BJP's National General Secretary Asha Lakra arrived in Bhopal at 11 pm.

State BJP President VD Sharma, along with party workers received the central observers at the Raja Bhoj Airport and they drove down together to the party headquarters for the legislative party meet scheduled at 4 pm.

The elected BJP MLAs have also started reaching the party office for the meeting.

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who won the election from the Dhimani Assembly constituency of Morena district and is one of the key contenders for the top post, has also arrived at the party office.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also said to be in the race (even though he denies it) was yet to reach Bhopal. However, Scindia is not an elected member of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the supporters of another former Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who is in the race to replace Chouhan, have started reaching his residence.