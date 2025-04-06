Couple killed in accident

Jajpur: In a tragic mishap, a couple died while their four-year old son survived after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle near old toll plaza on NH-16 under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

Reports said the couple was travelling towards Panikoili from Kuakhia on their motorcycle with their four-year-old son when a speeding unidentified car rammed into their bike and sped away.

While the woman reportedly died on the spot, despite efforts to save her, the man sustained critical injuries. The man was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jajpur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Their son, however, had a close shave and sustained minor injuries. He is currently being looked after by the Panikoili police.

So far, the identities of the deceased couple have not been officially confirmed. Police have reportedly initiated a thorough investigation into the accident and are trying to trace the vehicle.