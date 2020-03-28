COVID-19 Outbreak: BHEL To Make Ventilators

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is set to manufacture ventilators required by hospitals in the treatment of COVID-19. The reputed arm of the defence ministry, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has come up with the technology required to manufacture ventilators used in the treatment of COVID-19, according to media reports.

One of India's leading public sector undertakings, BHEL is equipped with the required resources to take up the challenge. All state governments are mobilising available resources to prepare for worsening scenarios. This would mean more ICU beds in hospitals equipped with ventilators, among other things.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that 15,000 ventilators have been made available to battle Coronavirus and that another 30,000 would be ready for use in the coming weeks. He pointed out that while 20% of COVID-19 patients required oxygen supply, only 5% needed ventilation.

India has so far recorded 873 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths. 70 patients are reported to have recovered.

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a chat with a reputed television channel asserted that the country was responding to an evolving situation. 2000 tests per day were being conducted and so far 28,000 people have undergone testing so far, he pointed out. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the authorization of private lab chains to conduct tests of the novel coronavirus.