Covid vaccine @ Rs 225

Covid vaccine @ Rs 225
Covid vaccine @ Rs 225

Highlights

SII, Bharat Biotech cut prices for private centres

New Delhi: Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective Covid-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet. On Friday, the company had said that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella in a tweet said: "We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals."

SII and Bharat Biotech have been major suppliers of Covid-19 vaccines to the government so far.

