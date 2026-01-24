Crime branch arrests woman using fake Embassy number

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested a woman for allegedly using an Innova car fitted with fake foreign embassy number plates to move freely through diplomatic and high-security zones of the capital. Police said the operation was carried out keeping national security concerns in view.

According to investigators, the woman had been regularly visiting areas housing foreign embassies and other sensitive locations in New Delhi without attracting scrutiny. On January 15, 2026, the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell received specific intelligence about the suspicious movement of a vehicle bearing a forged embassy number plate. A special team was immediately constituted and surveillance was initiated in the Vasant Vihar area.

The team identified the suspected vehicle near Street B-5 in B Block, Vasant Vihar. At around 3:10 pm, the woman was detained when she reached the car and attempted to drive away. During initial questioning, she failed to produce any valid registration or authorisation documents and claimed to be linked to a foreign embassy, but could not provide basic details to support her claim.

The woman was taken to the Crime Branch office along with the vehicle. A search of the car led to the recovery of another embassy-style number plate. During further interrogation, she admitted to using fake foreign embassy number plates to avoid police checks and gain unrestricted access to diplomatic areas. Police said she had purchased the vehicle from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but never completed the ownership transfer in her name. Two additional fake number plates were later recovered in the case. Police said the accused is a resident of Assam and currently lives in Guwahati. She is a graduate and claimed to hold a senior position in a political organisation. She also stated that she had earlier worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy and was involved in counselling foreign students.