Decision to comfort sisters, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed the government's announcement of a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas, saying the festival of Raksha Bandhan is about "increasing happiness within the family" and this reduction will provide more comfort to sisters and make their life easier.

"The festival of Raksha Bandhan is about increasing happiness within the family. The reduction in gas prices will provide more comfort to sisters in my family and make their life easier. May every sister of mine be happy and healthy, this is my wish from God," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

