Delhi Congress Leader Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Alongside Rebel Leaders

A week following his resignation from the position of Delhi Congress president, Arvinder Singh Lovely, alongside four other dissident leaders, officially joined the BJP on Saturday. Among them were former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chahuan, ex-MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Naseeb Singh, and former Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik. They were warmly welcomed into the BJP by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.



Lovely, who previously held ministerial roles in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet, made a switch to the BJP in 2017, only to return to the Congress a year later. He had been at the helm of the Congress' Delhi unit since August.

On the same day, a Delhi court granted the Delhi Police a three-day custody of Arun Reddy, a suspect in the case involving an allegedly doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah circulated on social media platforms affiliated with the Telangana Congress. This week, the Delhi Police also summoned Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the matter.