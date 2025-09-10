Delhi Floods: Atishi urges govt to announce immediate relief for flood-hit families

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to urgently announce a relief and rehabilitation package for families devastated by floods in the capital. She said that thousands of households have been uprooted during the monsoon, with many now facing homelessness, loss of income, and severe uncertainty about their future.

Atishi demanded that relief measures be implemented without delay. She proposed that every adult member of affected families should receive financial aid of ₹18,000, based on minimum wage standards. She also sought compensation of ₹20,000 per acre for farmers whose crops were destroyed in the Yamuna floodplains, citing the example of Punjab where a similar package has already been announced for farmers.

Raising concerns over the disruption of children’s education, Atishi said that books, notebooks, school bags, and stationery have been washed away in the floods, leaving thousands of students without basic learning materials. She urged the government to provide educational kits immediately so that children can return to school.

She further demanded that special relief camps be set up to help families who lost their original documents in the floods. These camps, she said, should provide re-issuance of important papers so that people do not have to struggle with government offices and schools.

Highlighting the plight of flood shelters, Atishi criticized the poor state of government-run relief camps, alleging that they lack clean drinking water, sanitation, electricity, and sufficient food supplies. “Families are living in fear and uncertainty, unsure whether the government will come forward to support them,” she said.

Sharing the story of a victim, Atishi said that Reena Devi, a resident of a flood-affected area, returned home after the waters receded only to find nothing left. Furniture, utensils, books, and important documents had all been destroyed. The family, she said, has been surviving without work or income for the past ten days.

Atishi stressed that Reena Devi’s struggle is not an isolated case but represents the situation of thousands of families across Delhi. “These families have lost everything and have been unable to earn a livelihood for days. The government must step in immediately with a comprehensive relief package to restore their lives,” she said.