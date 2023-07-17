Delhi floods trigger dengue outbreak

New Delhi: In the country, whereas Delhi is dealing with floods, while on the other side, disease problems are worsening. Yamuna water is widespread in the capital's whether its a normal or posh area. The river's water level has gradually decreased, but the stagnant water that has infiltrated the area is now inviting various diseases. In such circumstances, the danger of dengue fever in Delhi is steadily increasing.

This week, 27 dengue cases were recorded in different areas of Delhi due to flooding and waterlogging. Simultaneously, a total of 163 dengue cases have been documented this year.To cope with the situation, the Delhi government has devised a strategy.Under this strategy, the government will take efforts to prevent diseases while also educating people so that they can protect themselves.

The government developed this strategy for dengue prevention, in which the Delhi government would first determine the serotype of dengue virus prevalent in laboratories for better treatment and prevention. The advantage of determining the serotype is that it will be possible to determine what kind of symptoms dengue fever is causing.Second, the hotline number 1031, which was used during the Covid outbreak, will be used. This number will be used to deliver dengue treatment services. On this line, the patient and his family will be able to obtain information and assistance with seasonal infections such as dengue.

Following that, 24-hour strong surveillance rooms will be established to enable dengue testing and treatment. So that cases may be examined quickly. Treatment should not be delayed, and it should be administered at the right moment. In addition, the growing-decreasing number of instances will be tracked.Third, until November 20, 2023, schools must allow students to wear full-sleeved school dresses or full-sleeved apparel. Fourth, senior officers will be sent to monitor and supervise the workers who check domestic breeding,their roster will be prepared.

Fifth, officials will conduct random house checks to prevent the spread of dengue.Subsequently,in metros, marketplaces, and hospitals, precautionary messages will be displayed. This will raise awareness among the general public. It gives information on common symptoms, prevention, and so on.Furthermore, MCD app 311 will be utilised to file concerns about mosquito breeding.

Lastly, the government will raise awareness by conducting a campaign in all private and public schools. Children will be its primary means. For this, dengue homework cards will be made available to the school students. This card will contain essential information related to disease and prevention, which will be easy to explain to children.











