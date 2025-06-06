Delhi Government Issues Clear Guidelines for Emergency Tree Removal to Ensure Safety and Sustainability

New Delhi: In a bold step towards making Delhi safer and greener, the government—guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta—is rolling out new, transparent rules for handling trees that pose immediate danger. These updated guidelines, issued by the Environment Department, aim to empower authorities and citizens alike to act quickly during emergencies while keeping the city’s green cover intact.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa today explained that Section 8 mandates prior permission from a Tree Officer before any tree can be felled, removed, or disposed of. However, in emergency cases where a tree poses an immediate danger to life, property, or traffic, removal or pruning can proceed without prior approval. Such actions must be reported to the Tree Officer within 24 hours.

To clarify when such emergency actions are appropriate, the Department of Forest & Wildlife has released a framework outlining common situations warranting immediate pruning or removal. These include trees blocking roads, bridges, drains, or sewer lines; causing damage to buildings or heritage structures; interfering with Metro or Railway infrastructure; or trees that are dried, dead, or dangerously leaning.

In these cases, the concerned agency, individual, or residential society can take urgent action but must report the removal or pruning within 24 hours by uploading photographs from at least three angles, geo-coordinates, and justification on the DPTA e-Forest portal (https://dpta.eforest.delhi.gov.in). Tree Officers will review these submissions as valid compliance. Additionally, Tree Officers have the authority to take action if they observe hazardous trees during inspections.

Commenting on the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The Delhi Government is fully committed to the safety and well-being of its people. At the same time, we remain dedicated to preserving Delhi’s green wealth. These SOPs strike the right balance—enabling timely action on hazardous trees while ensuring complete transparency and accountability.” The SOPs are designed to enable responsible and timely interventions during genuine emergencies, while any misuse or false reporting will attract strict legal consequences under forest laws.