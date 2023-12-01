Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to Unnao gang-rape victim, mother in forgery case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the Unnao gang-rape case victim and her mother in connection with a forgery case, wherein it was alleged that the two forged the petitioner's birth date to allege offences under the POCSO Act.

The matter was transferred to the court of the Sessions Judge of Saket Courts by the Supreme Court in a transfer petition, and an FIR was lodged at the Makhi police station based on a complaint lodged by Haripal Singh, the husband of a woman accused who was acquitted in the gang-rape case.

The high court had on November 17 directed Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to provide within four weeks separate accommodation to the rape survivor in view of her marriage and the birth of a child.

Rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was handed life imprisonment in the case by a trial court under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain granted anticipatory bail after the additional public prosecutor informed the court that a charge-sheet has been filed in the case and assured that the petitioners will not be arrested unless directed by the trial court.

The high court had earlier granted protection to the victim, prohibiting any coercive action against her.

In disposing of the petitions, Justice Jain directed that if arrested, the petitioners would be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with a local surety of the same amount.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had in December 202 issued notice to the state and had granted time to file a status report, with a condition that no precipitate action affecting the petitioner's liberty should be taken until the next hearing, provided the petitioner appeared before the trial court as required.

The plea for anticipatory bail was moved by the petitioner through advocates Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt.