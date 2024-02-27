Delhi HC grants dynamic injunction to Star India against 21 rogue websites

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted a dynamic injunction in favour of Star India, restraining 21 rogue websites from illegally streaming its copyrighted content, including TV shows and movies aired on STAR channels and Disney+Hotstar.

Justice Anish Dayal was hearing STAR India Private Ltd's lawsuit against the infringing websites and John Doe (Ashok Kumar), seeking a permanent injunction to prevent them from authorising access to its exclusive copyrighted content.

The court noted that the plaintiffs, who are producers of the content disseminated on STAR channels and the OTT platform, presented a prima facie case warranting an ex-parte ad interim injunction as well as a dynamic injunction.

"The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiffs as irreparable loss would occur if the injunction is not granted," it remarked.

Furthermore, the court directed domain name registrars to lock, suspend, or deactivate the domains and sub-domains of the infringing websites.

Additionally, internet service providers (ISPs) were instructed to block access to these websites.

The court specifically ordered defendant nos 41 and 42 (Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to ensure compliance with the injunction by ISPs through appropriate communications and notices.

The court observed prima facie evidence indicating that content from various STAR channels was being hosted or carried on the rogue websites in question. It also allowed producers to inform domain name registrars, ISPs, Department of Telecommunications, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology about any other mirror or similar websites found to be infringing STAR India's rights.

Defendants were given the opportunity to communicate any reservations regarding the injunction to the plaintiffs.