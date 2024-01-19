Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the conviction of a police and three Public Works Department (PWD) officials in a contempt case related to damage to trees during construction work in the national capital in 2021.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, acknowledging the undertaken remedial measures by the respondents, stressed the planting of trees throughout Delhi and expressed appreciation for their efforts in increasing the green cover in the city.

The contempt plea, filed in 2021, alleged willful disobedience of judicial orders by the officials during construction activities.

The court took note of substantial compliance by the respondents, leading to the dismissal of the contempt case.

Earlier, in June 2022, all four officials were convicted for contempt. However, the court remitted the sentence for the three PWD officials in May of the following year after they planted over 800 trees around the Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and other areas in central and east Delhi.

As part of remedial measures, the police official also committed to planting 100 trees in the city.

The court, while recognising the unconditional apology from the respondents for delays in compliance, said that the matter was now closed.