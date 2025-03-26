Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Atishi Over Election Petition

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena in response to a petition challenging her election from the Kalkaji assembly seat. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh has directed notices to be served to Atishi, the Election Officer, and the Election Commission. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July.

During the proceedings, the counsel representing the Election Officer and the Election Commission argued that, as per established legal principles, neither the Election Officer nor the Election Commission should be made parties in an election petition. In response, the court stated that the concerned authorities could present their arguments in their reply.

The petition was filed by Kalkaji residents Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana, who have contested the validity of Atishi’s election. The petition alleges that Atishi and her election representative engaged in corrupt practices during the assembly elections.

According to the petition, a day before the elections, a close associate of Atishi was caught with ₹5 lakh in cash while allegedly attempting to bribe voters at her behest. The petition claims that this act constitutes corrupt conduct under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act.

It is worth noting that Atishi secured victory in the Kalkaji constituency by defeating BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. She garnered a total of 52,154 votes, while Bidhuri received 48,633 votes. Congress candidate Alka Lamba finished third with only 4,392 votes.