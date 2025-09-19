Delhi launches 3 new curricula to build future-ready students

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three new academic curricula-NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy),aimed at equipping students with academic knowledge, life skills, emotional intelligence, and responsible citizenship.

The launch event, held at Bharat Mandapam, was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, senior education department officials, and other guests. The curricula have been developed by the Directorate of Education and will be introduced across all government schools in the capital.

Speaking at the event, Gupta described the initiative as a “revolutionary step in education,” stressing that the aim is not only to prepare students for exams but also to empower them for the future. “We want our children to grow as entrepreneurs, innovators, and responsible citizens-not just job-seekers but job-creators,” she said.

According to Gupta, the NEEEV curriculum will help students develop entrepreneurial and business skills from an early age, while also introducing them to technologies like artificial intelligence. The Science of Living programme is designed to refine students’ personalities, instil compassion, and encourage a balanced approach to life. Rashtraneeti, meanwhile, focuses on policy, civic responsibility, and nation-building.

She emphasised that the government would ensure schools face no shortage of resources—whether toilets, laboratories, or playgrounds—and underlined that her priority is quality education rather than large-scale infrastructure projects. “Government schools will not lag behind private institutions. Instead, they will set new benchmarks in nurturing talent,” she said, adding that more educational programmes will be rolled out in the coming months.

Education Minister Ashish Sood linked the new initiatives to the Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He called on teachers to actively support the programmes and spread awareness across the teaching community.

Sood highlighted the broader vision behind the curricula, noting that “every student is not just a learner but a potential Prime Minister, scientist, entrepreneur, judge, soldier, artist, or leader.” He stressed that the strength of a nation lies not in buildings or armies but in the values and character of its people.