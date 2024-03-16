Delhi Liquor Scam Twist: Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail as Court Addresses ED Summons

New Delhi: In a new twist in the Delhi liquor scam, the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who appeared before the Court on ED complaints alleging non-compliance of summons issued to him by the investigating agency.

Following a plea by Kejriwal's lawyer Ramesh Gupta the court a[ermitted Kejriwal to leave the court and continue the arguments. ED did not object to the request.

Security was stepped up outside the court.

This comes after a Delhi court on Friday rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to stay summons on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked the Delhi Chief Minister to appear before it on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that Delhi CM had challenged the summons issued by the Magistrate court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of summons issued to him.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no.4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED said.

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.