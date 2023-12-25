Delhi: Man stabbed to death by nephew over property issue

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death by his nephew in outer Delhi over an issue of selling a property, an official said on Monday.

The official said that on Monday, they arrested the accused identified as Bashir Azam, who was on the run after the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said that a police control room call was received on Sunday at 9:47 p.m. regarding a stabbing incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, a person was found dead by stabbing at the front door of the flat on the second floor, near the stairs, in the Nangloi area.

“The deceased was identified as Kabir Azam, who used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver. Three stab wounds were seen in the abdomen area apparently,” said the DCP.

As per enquiry, Bashir, who is nephew of the deceased, was seen fleeing the scene.

“He lived on the ground floor of the same building with his parents and two brothers. He worked in a factory in Mundka. His whole family was found to have absconded after the incident,” said the DCP.

After sustained efforts, the police team was finally able to arrest the accused Bashir in the early hours of Monday.

The DCP said that Kabir and his nephews were regularly quarrelling as he wanted to sell the property.

“On the fateful day also, Kabir was seen arguing with his nephews 2-3 hours prior to the stabbing. Hence, Bashir went back to argue later and stabbed him and ran away,” the official added.