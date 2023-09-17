Delhi Metro's Airport Line Achieves Milestone: Trains To Run At 120 kmph

In a significant achievement, starting from Sunday, trains on the Delhi Metro's Airport Line will operate at a speed of 120 kmph, as reported by officials. This substantial increase in the train speed, from the previous 90 kmph, on India's fastest metro corridor, has been made possible through meticulous planning and timely execution by the engineers at DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation), in collaboration with various government agencies and experts in the field.



The DMRC issued a statement announcing that, commencing from September 17, the Airport Express Line will be running at an impressive 120 kilometers per hour. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day.



Officials have confirmed that the extension of the Airport Express Line to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will become operational from 3 pm on September 17. It is expected that the increased speed will be implemented on this line following the inauguration of the extension.



The existing Airport Express Line connects New Delhi metro station to Dwarka Sector 21 station. The journey time from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will now be approximately 21 minutes, reducing the travel time by about three minutes compared to the previous 22-minute duration between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21.



Furthermore, the approximate travel time between New Delhi and Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport will be around 15 minutes and 30 seconds, compared to slightly over 18 minutes previously.



To accommodate trains running at such high speeds, more than 2.6 lakh tension clamps were replaced along the entire corridor. Most of this work was conducted during nighttime hours, from 11 pm to 7 am, to minimize disruptions to the service. A team of over 100 workers was deployed simultaneously for this task. Before implementing these changes on the main corridor, the clamps were rigorously tested on a one-kilometer trial track, where various measurements, including vibrations and rail stresses, were analyzed using advanced instruments.



Originally estimated to take 18 months, the DMRC successfully completed this massive project in just six months. They deployed an advanced system with 3D accelerometers and strain sensors to continuously monitor vibrations and strains on the tracks at different speeds, from 90 kmph to 120 kmph, ensuring smooth movement at higher speeds.



Additionally, rigorous testing was carried out to verify the signaling infrastructure, software, safety certifications, and interface compatibility with rolling stock and passenger information systems at high speeds. The functionality of Passenger Screen Doors (PSDs) in coordination with train movement was also assessed. Extensive testing of all signaling equipment took place over two months during non-revenue hours. The overhead equipment (OHE) system was also adapted to accommodate trains running at 120 kmph. The operational speed was previously increased to 100 kmph on March 22 and further to 110 kmph on June 22, with the necessary safety certifications already in place for the latest speed increase to 120 kmph.

