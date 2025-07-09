Delhi Police arrest ex-boyfriend in Majnu Ka Tila double murder from Uttarakhand

Haldwani: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the accused in the chilling double murder of a woman and a six-month-old infant in the Majnu Ka Tila area of the National Capital.

The suspect, identified as Nikhil, was apprehended from his hometown of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, just a day after the brutal crime.

According to police officials, Nikhil, who was in a live-in relationship with the deceased woman, Sonal, attempted suicide following the murders. However, after failing in his attempt, he fled to Uttarakhand in an effort to evade arrest.

The Delhi Police is currently making arrangements to bring him back to the capital for further investigation.

The murders came to light on Tuesday, when the bodies of Sonal and the infant -- identified as the daughter of Sonal's friend Rashmi -- were discovered in a residence in Majnu Ka Tila.

The double murder sent shockwaves through the city, prompting a swift response from multiple law enforcement teams.

Initial investigation revealed that Sonal had recently moved in with Rashmi after separating from Nikhil due to ongoing tensions in their relationship.

On the day of the incident, Rashmi had briefly left the residence, leaving her daughter and Sonal at home.

Police officials believe that Nikhil used this opportunity to enter the house, where he allegedly stabbed Sonal and the infant to death.

Soon after receiving the alert, teams from the Civil Lines Police Station, along with forensic experts and the Crime Branch, arrived at the scene and launched a full-scale probe.

The police are questioning the accused, and further details are awaited.

This gruesome crime comes on the heels of another double murder reported just four days ago in Lajpat Nagar-I, where a helper murdered 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son Krish in a brutal act of revenge.

In the earlier case, the accused Mukesh Paswan, a helper employed by the Sewani family for their business, reportedly entered the residence around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ruchika's husband, Kuldeep Sewani, was not at home at the time. Mukesh allegedly killed Ruchika in the bedroom, while her son Krish, who witnessed the crime, was murdered shortly afterwards in the bathroom where he had tried to hide.

Paswan was arrested the following day, Thursday, at around 6 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. He was attempting to escape to Bihar when police intercepted him at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. He later confessed to the crime.



