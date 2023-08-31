Delhi Police Arrests Two In Connection with Amazon Manager's Murder

Two individuals, including the primary suspect, have been apprehended by the Delhi Police on Thursday in relation to the killing of Harpreet Gill, a 36-year-old senior manager at Amazon. The principal offender, known as Mohd Sameer also called Maya, along with another individual named Bilal Gani, both aged 18, were taken into custody. Bilal Gani was captured near Signature Bridge around 2:00 am on the current day.



The incident involved the fatal shooting of Gill around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, when a group of five unidentified individuals opened fire on him and his relative Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura. The additional three associates were recognized as Sohail (23) alias Bawarchi, Mohd Junaid (23) alias Biryani, and Adnan (19) alias Don.

All suspects had convened for a gathering at Gani's residence on Tuesday night. Subsequently, at approximately 10:30 pm, they opted to go for a ride. Mohd Sameer and Maya were armed with a pistol. Riding on two separate scooters, the five perpetrators navigated through the narrow bylanes of Bhajanpura. After a series of stops, they entered Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura, a narrow alley.

Coincidentally, Harpreet Gill and his relative encountered them from the opposite direction, obstructing their path. A physical altercation ensued between the five attackers and the Amazon manager and his uncle. In a matter of moments, Mohd Sameer fired at close range at Harpreet Gill and his relative before fleeing the scene. While Harpreet Gill was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, his uncle was receiving medical treatment.