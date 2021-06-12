Delhi reports 213 new Covid cases, lowest since March 1

New Delhi : Delhi on Saturday reported 213 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 1 when 175 people were found Covid positive in the national capital, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

With 28 more fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's overall Covid death toll mounted to 24,800, according to the bulletin.



On a positive note, 497 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 14,02,474.



Delhi presently has an active caseload of 3,610, of which 1,123 are under home isolation.



Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioned that the chances of a possible third wave of the pandemic are quite real, for which the government is making preparations on a war-footing.



He said the indications of a possible third wave are coming from the UK, where coronavirus cases are rising again despite "45 per cent of its population" getting vaccinated.



"So we cannot afford to sit idle," Kejriwal said after inaugurating 22 oxygen plants with a combined capacity of 17 MT installed in nine different government-run hospitals across the national capital.



To ensure adequate oxygen storage, 13 more oxygen plants will be installed in different healthcare centres by the end of July, he informed.