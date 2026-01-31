Bengal: Female student dies under mysterious circumstances​

Kolkata: A student of Scottish Church College in north Kolkata has died under unusual circumstances, and her autopsy report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, said the police on Saturday.​

The student had fallen ill at the college hostel about seven days ago. She was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, where she later died.​

According to the police, the deceased student has been identified as Rishita Banik. Rishita, a resident of Tripura, was a third-year Political Science student at Scottish Church College.​

According to police sources, on January 24, at around 1:45 pm, the student's mother repeatedly tried to call her daughter but received no response. Therefore, she called Rishita's roommate.

After a search, Rishita was found unconscious in the hostel's sick room. She was immediately rescued and taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. She was admitted to the ICU, where she later died while undergoing treatment.​

Police from the Barasat police station launched an investigation into the unnatural death of the female student. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, traces of a poisonous substance have been found in the deceased's stomach. However, the actual cause of death will be known only after the final post-mortem report is received.​

The police said that interrogations of other students at the hostel revealed that Rishita returned to the hostel around 9:30 pm on January 23. She was feeling quite unwell at the time and had informed her roommate.

She then went to the sick room on the fourth floor of the hostel. After that, she was not seen coming out. The next day, she was found unconscious in that room. The police are investigating how the student died.​

"A case of unnatural death has been registered. We are waiting for the final post-mortem report to determine the cause of death," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.​



