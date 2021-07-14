Delhi Teen Girl Harassed And Murdered By The Stalker

A 16-year-old girl died when a man who was stalking and harassing her for months struck her with an axe.



The accused was identified as Pravin, a 21-year-old man, and was detained by police on Tuesday. According to a neighbour, Pravin was caught at his sister's home in Palwal, Haryana, where he had escaped after hacking the Class 11 girl.

On Tuesday, South-West District Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh stated the accused was a stalker who had been arrested. He stated that at 1:30 p.m., they received a PCR call from the South Campus police station reporting an axe attack on a girl. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment but was not saved and died.

According to the police, Pravin, an unemployed resident of a shantytown in Delhi's Moti Bagh district, had been stalking the girl for several months. She complained about being harassed to her father, who works as a watchman. He then beat Pravin, infuriating the young man to the point where he determined to murder her.

The police stated that Pravin bought an axe from RK Puram around a month ago, and hit her in the face with the weapon and fled the scene on Monday as she was walking towards her home. She sustained an injury to the area around her brow.

Meanwhile, the girl's sister explained that she was in the shop while she received the information as they had two shops of fruits and electric. She stated that her sister used to work in the shop every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. My sister was harassed by the accused, who allegedly threatened to kill her before her birthday.