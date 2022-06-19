Delhi witnesses slight decline in COVID cases, logs 1,534 fresh infections

In a slight decline in new COVID cases in the national capital over yesterday, the city recorded 1,534 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday. The city had recorded 1,797 new COVID cases on Friday.

With this, the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,119. The case positivity rate that had spiked to 8.18 per cent on Friday, came down to 7.71 on Saturday.

As many as 1,255 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the city since the onset of the pandemic rose to 18,89,211. Three patients succumbed to the virus during this period taking the death toll in the city to 26,229.

According to the bulletin, 19,889 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. As far as the vaccination in the city is concerned, 23,152 beneficiaries were vaccinated during this period. With this, the cumulative doses of vaccine reached 3,46,27,147.

COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months, with the country reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. After a gap of three months, the country witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country has been crossing the 12,000- mark for the past two days. India logged 12,213 cases on Thursday, followed by 12,847 cases on Friday.

On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. With this, India's active COVID-19 caseload rose to 68,108, which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.

The government data today informed that as many as 8,148 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,90,845. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.63 per cent.